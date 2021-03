Connect on Linked in

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have now arrived at Porto Novo, Benin for the 2021 AFCON Qualifier match on Saturday.

The Super Eagles completed their Covid-19 tests at the entry point.

Players, Coaches and the entire Nigeria team have now lodged at the Golden Tulip Le Diplomat Hotel in Cotonou.

Peter Etebo, Victor Osimhen, and others Players are seen leaving the boat after they arrived in Benin.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkzEZE3T5R0