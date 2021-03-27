Bodybuilder, Ryan Crowley Tears Chest Muscle From Bone During Exercise (Graphic)

Here is the horrific moment a bodybuilder’s chest muscle ripped away from his bone during an excerise.
In the video, body builder Ryan Crowley, is seen bench pressing at a gym in Dubai.
As he does the exercise towards his chest, his chest muscle popped outwards, away from his bone.
To raise funds for the treatment, a GoFundMe was set up to cover it.
His GoFundMe raised more than £25,000 within a week, from donations.
Crowley has now gotten the surgery he needed at an hospital in dubai.
He is now recovering in the hospital.
Watch Video;