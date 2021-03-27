Bodybuilder, Ryan Crowley Tears Chest Muscle From Bone During Exercise (Graphic)

Here is the horrific moment a bodybuilder’s chest muscle ripped away from his bone during an excerise.

In the video, body builder Ryan Crowley, is seen bench pressing at a gym in Dubai.

As he does the exercise towards his chest, his chest muscle popped outwards, away from his bone.

To raise funds for the treatment, a GoFundMe was set up to cover it.

His GoFundMe raised more than £25,000 within a week, from donations.

Crowley has now gotten the surgery he needed at an hospital in dubai.

He is now recovering in the hospital.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=890lMGao4H4