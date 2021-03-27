Buhari Didn’t Understand The Picture Ganduje Presented To Him – Kwankwaso (Photo)

Former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari did not understand the picture that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State presented to him at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Earlier in the week, Buhari played host to Ganduje who showed him a prototype of the proposed Muhammadu Buhari three-level interchange in Kano.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso wondered why the governor acquired a “loan of N20 billion” for the project, which he said is the responsibility of the federal government.

He accused Ganduje of not getting his priorities right, saying education and welfare of the people ought to be on the front burner.

“Instead of Ganduje to go and see the president and ask him to do the bridge, because it is the responsibility of the federal government to do the flyovers connecting Kano city to Wudil, the governor went ahead and presented a photo that was badly designed, which even the president did not understand… there is something better in his (the president’s) office.”