Buhari Reappoints Alex Okoh As DG Bureau For Public Enterprises

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a renewal of the appointment of Alexander Ayoola Okoh as Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for the second term of four years.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT PRESIDENT @MBuhari APPROVES RENEWAL OF @BPENigeria DG, ALEX OKOH, FOR ANOTHER 4 YEARS President Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as Director-General @BPENigeria for a second term of 4 years in accordance with provision of Section 17 (1)(a) & (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999. This renewal will take effect from 10th April, 2021. The BPE @BPENigeria is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization & commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization. In the last four years, BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities.

Presidency Nigeria

Alex Okoh Bio

Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh (October 1, 2020) was appointed the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Prior to his appointment, Okoh was the Managing Partner of Ashford & McGuire Consulting Ltd, a leading, wholly indigenous management consulting firm.

The DG, who is currently a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, has 32 years experience, 22 of which were in banking where his responsibilities involved general management, leadership and organisational development.

He was the Managing Director/CEO of NNB International Bank Plc from 2001 to 2006, where his visionary leadership took the bank from a comatose state to a position of enhanced value for stakeholders. During his career in the banking sector, he served in a variety of leadership roles, including corporate banking, operations, treasury, as well as initiating and designing transformative projects and processes.

His banking career saw him working for Nigeria International Bank Limited (Citibank) and United Bank for Africa Plc, while his international experience included stints with Citibank New York, Fidelity Bank London, Swiss Banking Corporation, Zurich and Grindlays Bank, Zimbabwe.

As BPE helmsman, he has embarked on a comprehensive change programme of rediscovery and repositioning that has put the Bureau on a path of disciplined and responsible reform and privatisation, as well as an effective post-privatisation management regime. This programme will ensure that the reform objectives of the FGN are pursued with transparency, integrity and confidence and that the government and people of Nigeria become the ultimate beneficiaries.

Okoh studied Sociology at the University of Benin and holds a Master’s degree in Banking & Finance from the University of Ibadan. He is also an alumnus of the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Programme.

Pastor Alex is a Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy (RILA) Alumnus, member of the RILA Governing Board, and was Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG, Olive Tree Parish, Banana Island.