Burnaboy Gifts Food Items To Over 300 Families In Ogoniland, Rivers State (Photos)

As part of his homecoming activities for Saturday 27th March 2021, Nigerian Grammy Award winner, Burnaboy made a donation of food items to over 300 families in Kono, Ogoniland in Rivers State, IgbereTV reports.

See photos below.

