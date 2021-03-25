Burna Boy’s Success Should Be One Of The Most Motivationals Of Our Time – Illbliss

“Burnaboy’s Success Has To Be One Of The Most Motivational Stories Of Our Generation” – Rapper Illbliss

Nigerian rapper, Illbliss has stated on his Twitter handle that the success of Nigerian Grammy Award winner, Burnaboy should be one of the most motivational and uplifting stories of our generation which has to be studied and applied to life, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

“Beyond artistic excellence and authenticity, @burnaboy’s success has to be one of the most uplifting and motivational stories of our generation. Imagine if he had given up after failing to win the first grammy. His tenacity and belief Must be studied! And then applied to life”

https://twitter.com/illBlissGoretti/status/1374757619399811077?s=20