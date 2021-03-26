Bye-Election: Abia Police Commence Deployment Of Officers, Warn Troublemakers

Abia state police command says it has commenced the deployment of officers and men ahead of the Saturday bye-election in Aba North/South Federal constituency of the state.

This is even as the Force warns those it described as troublemakers to stay away from the places where election is taking place especially when they have no business there, saying any attempt to truncate the electoral process will be resisted.

Speaking with ABN TV on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna assured that the police are ready to ensure the safety of Abians before, during and after the electoral process, urging them to move about their businesses without fear of molestation.

“I’m urging members of the public, particularly those in Aba North and South to go out and exercise their franchise because Abia state police command in collaboration with other security agencies are ready to ensure the safety of lives and property throughout and beyond the period” has said.

On the incessant killing of policemen in the state, the spokesperson assured that officers and men will continue to be proactive to protect themselves and others.