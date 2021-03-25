Bye-Election: Orji Kalu And His Entourage Storm Ariaria Int’l Market (Photos)

Aba North/South Election: Orji Kalu And His Entourage Storm Ariaria Int’l Market (Photos, Video)

The campaign entourage of the All Progressive’s Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Aba North/South bye election led by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu alongside the Minister for Mines and Steel have arrived at Ariaria International Market Aba to campaign for its candidate Mascot Kalu.

IgbereTV reports that the entourage was greeted with a massive welcome by the traders.

More details to come…

See photos and video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVuy3wy7kao