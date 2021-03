CCT Chairman, Justice Umar Caught Kicking A Security Guard At Abuja Plaza (Video)

Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard At Abuja Plaza

Umar Danladi, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has been caught on camera physically assaulting a security guard at Banex plaza in Wuse, Abuja.

In the video exclusive obtained by SaharaReporters, Umar was seen speaking angrily, scolding and shouting at the yet-to-be identified man.

The CCT chairman also launched a barrage of attacks on the young man and violently kicked him before he was restrained by the crowd, including police officers attached to him.

He was then forced into his vehicle by the police officers.

Information made available from an eyewitness and the brutalised security guard was to that all the assaulted young man did was to ask Umar to park his car very well at the plaza, only for the CCT chairman to slap him, pull him down and inflict injuries on him.

“The CCT chairman was on the verge of further hitting the young security guard with a dangerous object taken from his car, when passersby and tenants at Banex plaza, intervened and stopped him from further assaulting and violently attacking the young security guard,” the eyewitness said.

The action however didn’t go well with people who felt Umar cheated the security guard.

They suddenly became aggressive and started stoning the vehicles in the CCT chairman’s convoy, smashing their windscreens and windows.

Consequently, the legal services of Abuja-based legal practitioner, Ihensekhien Samuel Jnr, was sought.

He swiftly intervened and made legal representation at the Maitama Police Station under the Federal Capital Territory Police Command where Umar had gone to lodge a false complaint against the security guard.

The Divisional Police Officer at Maitama where the complaint was lodged, on seeing the video recordings of the atrocious and violent attack by Umar on the young security guard, swiftly ordered the prompt release of the young security guard on bail.

Reacting to the above, counsel for the assaulted security guard, Ihensekhien Samuel, said steps would be taken to promptly sue and prosecute Mr Danladi Umar.

He said, “This is a breach of extant provisions of judicial code of any arbiter, and the height of impunity of any kind.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwYkhjJ5I-s

He assured that the young security guard would get justice.

Known to have turned the CCT as the available forum for manipulation and settling political scores, Umar is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for corruption.

Court filings seen by SaharaReporters indicated that Umar collected N10 million from Rasheed Taiwo, a former Customs official who was facing false asset declaration charges before the CCT sometime in 2012.

The prosecution also accused Umar of receiving N1.8 million of the N10 million bribe sum through one of his personal assistants, Gambo Abdullahi.

The two counts of fraud contravened Section 12(1) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2003. The offences he was charged with attract up to seven years in prison.

In 2019, Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), described Umar as a “tainted arbiter” who is being prosecuted by the EFCC for alleged bribery.

Onnoghen, who was then being prosecuted by the Nigerian government on alleged false assets declaration, asked the CCT Chairman to withdraw from presiding over his trial on the grounds of “real likelihood of bias”.

He described him as the “prosecutor, judge and jury who has constructively convicted” him without either hearing from the defendant or his being formally arraigned before him.