Comedian I Go Dye Shares 26-Year-Old Throwback Photo With I Go Save

Popular comedian I Go Dye on Friday shared a 26-year-old throwback picture of himself and colleague I Go Save together, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post, the comedian shared the picture with the caption in Pidgin:

“If some people show you d road when dem pass tak reach where dem they today, fear nor go let some of una pass dat road. but I thank God and pray make you reach where you plan to be.#1995 @igosave.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM36re3nFyw/?igshid=oeotteb2sh6m

Shortly after, I Go Save also reposted the picture on his Instagram page.

He wrote:

“If you know the hurdles and hustle of some people; you will never pray for them to fail! God bless our hustles @igodye_ 1995.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM4MdfApKwa/?igshid=14wwc8axpv93b

The two comedians met at Essi College in Warri, Delta State where together they started presenting mock news on Delta Broadcasting Service in 1994, as they addressed several issues affecting the society.