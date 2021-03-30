Comedian Woli Arole Set To Wed His Lover, Yemi (Photos)

Comedian, Woli Arole is set to wed his lover, Yemi and he took to his Instagram handle to share his prewedding photos, IgbereTV reports.Sharing the photos, he wrote;”My HEART is inditing a GOOD MATTER.

Favour Found ME.

You brought COLOUR into my WORLD.

You’re my RIB.

Your name shall be called YEMI.” “A JOURNEY that started somewhere in LONDON.

So glad I am walking down the AISLE with YOU.

You’re a blessing to ME.

Yemmy Yemmy like I love to call YOU.

Ololufemi Owon.”Sharing a photo of his proposal to her, he wrote;”Yemi why did you laugh like that?

You thought PROPHETS are not romantic?

Haba, some of us are oooooo.

I know you have bet it with your friends

You said “Arole is only spiritual”.

Now I just disappointed them.

Eyin temi I have DONE WELL.

#BecomingtheBayeguns #IyawoWoliArole

Your SMILE makes me HAPPY.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

