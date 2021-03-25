Comoros Qualify For First Ever AFCON Tournament, Players Celebrate

Comoros Players celebrated in the dressing room after they qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon for the first time ever.

Comoros were held 0-0 at home in today’s Qualifier Match against Togo.

After the final whistle, there was wild celebrations with player, and coaches jumping, and dancing in excitement in the stadium.

They have nine points from five matches and have now secured their at the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

The Comorans use more players born abroad for their matches.

Comoros are the eighth country to qualify for the African Cup of Nations.

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, and Tunisia have all qualified.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7D1P8FKq0Cg