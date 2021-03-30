‘Congratulations To Me! I Won The Crown’ – A Nairalander Wins ‘King Of Kogi’ (Photos)

Hello everyone!

My name is King Trinity Ayo Balogun. It is with great excitement to announce to you that I’ve been crowned the King of Kogi from the 2021 edition of the King and Queen of Kogi.

The King and Queen of Kogi is one of the most recognised beauty pageant for male and female in Kogi state. By virtue of my title, I also double as Mr. Kogi and can represent Kogi state in any National beauty pageant event.

Below are photos taken as the crowned King of Kogi.

Picture 4: The Queen of Kogi and I.

As King of Kogi, I am tasked to undertake projects on community service in the three senatorial districts of Kogi state. I have taken steps in actualising some of the projects to be done with my team members which consist of resourceful youths from Kogi state.

Some of my planned projects are:

-Drilling of boreholes;

-Renovation and equipting of functional public buildings like classrooms, libraries, health centres, sport centres, local training institutes etc;

-Skill acquisitions;

-Planting of trees in all the 21 local government areas of Kogi state;

-Educative and scholarship program for students.

And many more we planned doing.

We have come up with an initiative called CLUB 1000 where people contribute, at least, N1000 per month for this purpose. This is open to every individual and organisation interested in community service.

My plan B is to get involved in profit making ventures such as endorsement deals, fashion photo shoots and runways, advertisement, interviews, partnerships and other ventures that will help me raise funds for these projects. For every individual or organisation that contributes, they will get a special recognition in projects that we execute.

Prior to becoming Mr. Kogi, I ran a social organisation called Tribb Island. It is a social/community organisation that is into human development, education management, and recreational activities. So if you are bothered about our capacity, you can check out our social media handles; @TribbIsland for what we have done so far.

Thank you so much. I will not take your kindness for granted.

God bless you

God bless Nairaland

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria