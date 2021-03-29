Container Ship Blocking World’s Busiest Shipping Route Is Free After 6 Days

The massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal was straightened and partially refloated early today nearly a week after it ran aground on the vital shipping route and brought billions of dollars’ worth of trade to a standstill.
Breakthrough: This picture taken from a tugboat on Monday morning showed the Ever Given substantially straightened, although it remained unclear how long it would take to fully re-open the Suez Canal.
