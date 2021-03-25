Court Convicts 2 Fake EFCC Operatives, 8 Others In Abeokuta

Court Convicts Two Fake EFCC Operatives, Eight Others in Abeokuta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ibadan Zonal Office secured ten convictions on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The convicts are: Beyioku Olatunji (a.k.a Bashorun), Beyioku Oluwayomi Oluwafemi (a.k.a Ola 1),Adeleke Ridwan Adekunle, AbdulFatai Waliu, Adelani Sarafa Yomi, Folarin Ikeoluwa Akinleye, Adebisi Abiola Victor, Adio Toheeb Oladimeji, Ogundulu Oluwashola Temitope and Amoo Rilwan Babatunde,

The Beyioku brothers, Olatunji and Oluwafemi were arrested in November 2019 for allegedly falsely presenting themselves as operatives of the Commission to defraud members of the public.

The two notorious Supernumerary Policemen, popularly known as Spy Police, were initially arraigned on January 23,2020 before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, on 18-count charges bordering on conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, money laundering and obtaining money under false pretenses.

They pleaded not guilty when the charges was read to them. The duo thereafter approached the commission for a plea bargain.

Beyioku brothers and the eight other defendants today pleaded guilty to one count of impersonation separately filed against them the EFCC.

Following their pleas, prosecution counsel Murtala Usman, Oyelakin Oyediran and Shamsuddeen Bashir, prayed the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Abubakar, in his judgment, convicted and sentenced Beyioku Olatunji Joe Oladapo and Beyioku Oluwayomi Oluwafemi to Eighteen months imprisonment from the day of arrest without option of fine, while Adelani bagged twelve months imprisonment without option of fine.

Adio was jailed six months with an option of N200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine; Adeleke, and Waliu four months imprisonment with an option of N100, 000(One Hundred Thousand Naira) fine while Ogundulu bagged four months with an option of N150, 000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) fine.

Amoo was given three months jailed term with an option of N200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine while

Adebisi, and Folarin are to spend three months in a Correctional Centre.

They however have an option of N150, 000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) fine each.

The court also ordered the convict to pay restitutions to their victims.

The Beyioku brothers are to restitute their victim, Tawakalitu Lasisi through the EFCC the total sum of N1,450,000 (One Million Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira); Adelani – $3,900 (Three Thousand Nine Hundred United State Dollars); Adeleke – $750 (Seven Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars); Wali – $130(One Hundred and Thirty United States Dollars); Folarin- $500 (Five Hundred United States Dollars); Adebisi – $800 ( Eight Hundred United States Dollars) and N26,000 (Twenty Six Thousand Naira); Adio – $1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars); Ogundulu – $100 (One Hundred United States Dollars) and Amoo – N990,694,66 (Nine Hundred and Ninety Thousand, Six Hundred Ninety Four Naira and Sixty Six Kobo ).

The Beyioku brothers are to forfeit the following items: two Iphone 11, one white Nokia mobile phone, one black Iphone8 plus mobile handset, one small black Nokia mobile phone, one black 4G LTE MTN mobile WiFi, one Gold Apple watch series 3 42MM, three Nigeria Police warrant cards belonging to Beyioku Yomi.

Others are: one Nigeria Police warrant card belonging to Olatunji Joe, one gold necklace, one Honda Crosstour V6 with registration No: BASHORUN, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4MATIC with registration number OLA1.

The eight other convicts are also to forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.