So I took my vaccine today, it was suppose to be two dose.

I took the first dose today, my next appointment is 24/June.

I was told to come report if I experience any uneasy feeling as there are some rumours that the dose causes inflammation of the skin and makes one sick.

So, I’ll just observe and tell u guys if its safe to take the vaccine and if u should believe those rumours or not. stay connected.

BTW, I took the AstraZeneca/Oxford dose