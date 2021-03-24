Davido’s Rumoured 4th Baby Mama, Larissa London, Reveals How She Met Her Son’s Father

Yasmin Larissa Lorenco, singer Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama stated in a Q&A session with her followers that she met the father of her son, Dawson while she was working as a makeup artist, IgbereTV reports.

She said,

”We met four years ago. I was working as a makeup artist. That is where we first met” she said while responding to a question on how she met her baby daddy

Yasmin revealed that life as a mum has been challenging as she has had to sell personal items just to generate income.

“I love been a mum but COVID has made it so hard as a makeup artiste. I have had to sacrifice so much to be able to keep up with the bills. I have had to sell my bags and shoes, my computer. I have had to sell my car just to be able to provide,” she said.

Davido is yet to confirm or deny the rumor that the boy, Dawson is his. On Tuesday, March 23, Yasmin revealed Dawson’s face to mark his 1st birthday and many of the commenters said he had a striking resemblance with Davido and his second daughter, Hailey.

Yasmin is yet to publicly reveal who her baby daddy is.

Watch a clip from the Q$A session Yasmin had with her followers below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDYREO_Yuzs

https://igberetvnews.com/1385804/davidos-alleged-fourth-babymama-narrates-met-sons-father-video/