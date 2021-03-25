Delta Lawmaker, Osanebi Gifts His Wife Range Rover & Hermes Bag On Her Birthday (Pix)

Delta Lawmaker, Ossai Osanebi Gifts His Wife A Range Rover And A Hermes Bag on her birthday (Photos, Video)

Former Deputy Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Ossai Osanebi had celebrated his wife, Ogechi on her birthday 24th March by gifting her a Range Rover and a Hermes bag, IgbereTV reports.

The excited wife shared a video of her birthday gifts on her Instagram page.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjgTlM8TGtE

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMzoTIIHtJH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link