Didier Drogba’s Son, Isaac Scores First Career Goal, Celebrates Like Dad (Photos)

Ivory Coast and Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba’s son, Isaac Drogba scored his first professional goal today, and celebrated like his dad.

Isaac scored for his Italian Serie D club Caratese.

The 20-year-old scored after a pass from the free-kick, playing the ball past the goalkeeper into the net for his first professional goal as a footballer.

Isacc’s goal secured all three points for his team against Caronnese.

After scoring, the young striker celebrated by imitating his father’s famous celebration.

Isaac joined the Italian club in February, and this was his third league match.

Isaac started his career in the Chelsea youth system before leaving in 2019.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU9MWwWKqTA