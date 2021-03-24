Displaced Herders Have Become Bandits Terrorising Nigeria – Miyetti Allah

One of the umbrella bodies of herdsmen in Nigeria, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, says herders are facing so many challenges from hostile host committees including vigilante groups and other criminal elements who rustle cows in the country.

The group said some displaced herders in the country, who were dispossessed of their cows, end up becoming bandits carrying out several attacks including kidnapping on Nigerians.

Spokesman for the group, Saleh Alhassan, spoke on Wednesday while featuring on PUNCH Online interview programme, The Roundtable.

Alhassan said it was unfair to label every herder as a criminal, adding that it was sad that herders have been singled out for victimisation.

He said the herders now turned bandits were fighting an economic fight and not an ideological fight.

The spokesman said states banning open grazing and chasing out herders from their domains are creating crisis unbeknownst to them.