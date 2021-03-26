Do You Cut Your Vegetables In The Market?

The question is straightforward.

I wanted to buy a little ugu today and the seller asked if she should cut it, the way I screamed NO startled/embarrassed the other buyer, who was cutting hers. I apologized for startling them though.

One of the hardest parts of cooking certain meals has to be picking, washing and cutting the vegetables. Something like edikan ikong and afang soup, I have to be mentally prepared before I cook them, so I understand people who decide to cut off that stress.