Do You Cut Your Vegetables In The Market?

By on No Comment

The question is straightforward.

I wanted to buy a little ugu today and the seller asked if she should cut it, the way I screamed NO startled/embarrassed the other buyer, who was cutting hers. I apologized for startling them though. cheesy

One of the hardest parts of cooking certain meals has to be picking, washing and cutting the vegetables. Something like edikan ikong and afang soup, I have to be mentally prepared before I cook them, so I understand people who decide to cut off that stress.

Is there any risk to cutting in the market or cutting before washing?

Do You Cut Your Vegetables In The Market? added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.