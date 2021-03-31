Drug Addict Stabs Man To Death In Adamawa, Injures Another At A Wedding Party

Suspected Drug Addict Stabs Young Man To Death, Injure Another At A Wedding Party In Adamawa (Photo)

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old man, Yusuf Jibrilla, for stabbing two youths, killing one person, IgbereTV reports.

Yusuf committed the crime on Monday, March 29, during a wedding party in Mayo-Nguli, Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the victims, Sadiq Hammadandi, 22, and Adamu Suleiman, 25, were sitting outside the venue of the party when the suspect, said to be a drug addict, joined them to smoke his weed.

The victims asked him to leave because they could not tolerate the suffocating hemp smoke. The suspect got angry, brought out a knife and stabbed them.

The victims were rushed to Maiha Cottage Hospital where Hammadandi was confirmed dead while Suleiman survived but would have to undergo surgery.