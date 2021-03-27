Easy Ways To Pass Your Courses, By A Bad Boy With A Good Result

Someone we hoped would do very well in school just told me his CGPA. Turned out that the wonder kid we saw him as was actually an EFCC personnel. means the efcc letters are his grades. Absolutely woeful.

I didn’t blame him much, with this school na scam mentality everywhere. The purpose of this thread? ” Bros you enjoy school, you drink and you nack and you party. Yet you pass well”. I didn’t give him the “na God” reply. I gave him some tips and I hope this will help other EFCC personnels out there.

1. Never miss lectures. Lectures help you train your brain. Listening to the words coming from the lecturer to me is an expo in the exam hall. I see the question and in my mind I press play. Boom lecturer appears in my mind’s LCD screen and I’m off.

2. Be very hydrated.. Drink lots of water. Food might be scarce but no let water scarce. Processed information fired up the nervous system are electric like. Water keeps the brain well conducted. Information has no problem storing.

3. Love what you’re reading. I’ve heard I don’t like this course…oga like am. If you no want like am go meet the lecturer turn am to your friend. Like the lecturer you like the course. Once a course is difficult you see me hanging around the lecturer. Wait I was playing my hair so naturally they didn’t like me. But when they see a boy that should be drinking beer and is obviously a smoker trying to know Fourier transformation they want to help.

4. Read a chapter, close it and jot down what you understood. If you miss some read it again. Do it again and again till you mastered it. Then when you wake up and before you sleep recite it. Or get a mirror and say it out loud. It will stick.

5. Don’t do guerrilla reading. That means reading for exam or tests. Always read ahead. I start reading from the day of resumption. No be when exam come people go full class. In fact exam periods na revision I dey do. I’m always comfortable. Read ahead.

6. Read in your comfort zone.. some like music, some like noise, some like silence. Choose your poison. For me I use Enya. Play Enya and everything I read sticks.

7. When sleepy….sleep. don’t force it. Back then I used candles to burn myself. After reading the next morning ask me what I read na foul. Dem don go. When sleep come pack up and sleep. Make you no go Kolo.

8. Organise book clubs and tutorials. For me it was an avenue to get ladies. Later I found myself mastering a topic so that I can teach it later. I gain both ways. I get the ladies and still pass . Don’t be like me though. Do it for the knowledge. It’ll help.

9. Limit your flexing to weekends. Drink well enjoy well. Weekdays face school work. Pity your mama.

10. Remember your family. Imagine their faces when they realise you’ve been wasting their cash. That one alone suppose ginger you…

On a final note have reading partners. People you read with. They help. Shout out to lord fuga….., Wande oko, olu……., Yango…..,mayo….. and the rest of my crew. Hope you all are doing well in your lives.

Never forget, keep your university circle tight. After graduation na only one or two friends they remain. So why pack them?Me na 0 friend remain.

I hope this helps someone out there.