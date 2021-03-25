EFCC Declares Four Persons Wanted. Have You Seen Them? (Photos)

See Something, Say Something: EFCC Declares Four Persons Wanted

EFCC declares four persons wanted

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Plot 301 – 302 , Research and Institution Cadastral District, Jabi, Abuja, Nigeria

WANTED

SILAS DAYO GBENGA

The public is hereby notified that SILAS DAYO GBENGA whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a case of Conspiracy and Obtaining Money under False Pretence. Gbenga is a 32 year-old native of Ilorin South Local Government of Kwara State. His last known addresses are: No 10, Sunmonu Obolarin Close, Flower Garden GRA, Ilorin South; No 6, Akinola Dosunmu Basin, Ilorin; No 10, Alanamu Street, Flower Garden GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State; and Angwa Yoruba Karmo Gate, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

The public is hereby notified that ADEKEYE ADENIYI whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a case of Conspiracy and Obtaining Money under False Pretence. Adeniyi is a 42 year-old native of Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State. His last known addresses are: Dr. Ojuawo’s House of No 20, Gaa Odota Area, Ilorin West; Suit 9, Adebimpe Plaza, asa-Dam, Ilorin; or No 6, Akinola Dosunmu Basin, Ilorin, all in Kwara State.

The public is hereby notified that DEBORAH OSAGEDE SUCCESS whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a case of Conspiracy and Obtaining Money under False Pretence. Success is a 47 year-old native of Isoko North Local Government of Delta State. Her last known addresses are: Plot 83, Amadi Ama Layout, Amadi Ama; Plot 7, Engr. Maxwell Adoki Street, Off Peter Odili Road; and Plot 1, Amadi Ama Extension Rainbow Town, all in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

SUNDAY MARKUS

The public is hereby notified that SUNDAY MARKUS AKA SARKIN GANDU (of Dan-Arewa Integrated Services Limited, Zaria) whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a case of Obtaining Money under False Pretence.

His last known address is Near St. Francis Catholic Church, Shandawanka Area, Sokoto State.

Anybody with useful information as to their whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 070-26350721-3, 070-6350724-5; its e-mail address: info©efccnigeria org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.

Wilson Uwujaren Head, Media & Publicity



https://www.facebook.com/509762239046271/posts/3942273309128463/