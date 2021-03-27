#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Awards ₦16.25 Million To Four Petitioners (Photos)

By on No Comment

The Lagos Judicial Panel on #EndSARS has awarded N16.25 million to four petitioners. Read full statement and see how much each petitioner got below:

#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Awards #16.25 million to four petitioners at today’s sitting.

A petitioner, Blessing Omorogie awarded N5million as compensation.

A petitioner, Mrs. Tolulope Openiyi, awarded N10million as compensation.

A petitioner, Mrs Felicia Okprara, awarded N750,000 as compensation.

A petitioner, Mr.Tella Adesanya, awarded N500, 000 compensation.
#LASG

https://mobile.twitter.com/followlasg/status/1375885139704745984

#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Awards ₦16.25 Million To Four Petitioners (Photos) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.