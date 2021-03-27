EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Awards ₦16.25 Million To Four Petitioners (Photos)

The Lagos Judicial Panel on #EndSARS has awarded N16.25 million to four petitioners. Read full statement and see how much each petitioner got below:

#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Awards #16.25 million to four petitioners at today’s sitting. A petitioner, Blessing Omorogie awarded N5million as compensation. A petitioner, Mrs. Tolulope Openiyi, awarded N10million as compensation. A petitioner, Mrs Felicia Okprara, awarded N750,000 as compensation. A petitioner, Mr.Tella Adesanya, awarded N500, 000 compensation.

