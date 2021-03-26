EndSARS: Man Arrested With Stolen Police Motorcycle In Lagos

A man, Yusuf Saliu, has been arrested by policemen attached to the Mushin division of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing a police motorcycle.

The 32-year-old suspect allegedly perpetrated the act when hoodlums attacked the Dalemo Police Post during the #EndSARS demonstrations in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, said the motorcycle had been recovered, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the command’s special squad to take over the case for further investigation.

Adejobi said, “The suspect was arrested on March 22, 2021, around 9.30pm, based on intelligence on the activities and involvement of the suspect in the vandalisation of the Daleko Police Post, as the suspect was seen riding the said bike with number plate APP 476 Q.

“The CP has, however, reiterated the command’s readiness to work with members of the public on sharing of useful information and exchange of ideas that will assist the command in combating crime and criminality in the state.”