Ex VC Of University Of Agriculture, Umudike, Otunta Dies In A Car Crash (Photos)

The 5th Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University Of Agriculture, Umudike Prof. Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta Allegedly died in a motor accident.

According to reports he Died yesterday in a car accident on his way to Enugu from his hometown.

Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta is a Nigerian academic, he was the fifth Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture upon his appointment in December 2015 and completed his tenure February 2021.

