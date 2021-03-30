Father-Of-Six Arrested For Sexually Assaulting A 9-Year-Old Girl In Adamawa (Photo)

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 47-year-old married father of six identified as Alphonsus Peter for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl, IgbereTV reports.

Alphonsus Peter, a resident of Demsawo,Yola Noth, was arrested on Monday, March 29.

A statement from the Spokesperson of the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje on Tuesday revealed that the suspect took advantage of his neighbour’s absence and lured their daughter into his room where he sexually assaulted her.

“Luckily her cry attracted the attention of a Good Samaritan which resulted to his arrest by the Police attached to Doubeli Division. Investigations so far revealed that the suspect is a father of six and a neighbor to the victim’s parent,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, while commending DPO Doubeli and the Good Samaritans for exposing and making it impossible for criminal of such to escape arrest, equally directs further investigations into the case.