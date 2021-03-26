Female Pilot Applauded For Landing Airplane Safely Despite Bad Weather (Video)

A female pilot has been spotted in a viral video being applauded after landing an airplane safely despite experiencing a weather, IgbereTV reports.

Captain Eva Gichuru who was the Pilot-in-command (PIC) for PassionAir encountered bad weather en route to Accra.

The flight was scheduled to land at 8:10 Pm at Accra but was not cleared for landing due to the heavy rainfall and lightning.

Captain Eva Gichuru was able to land Flight OP157 safely at Kotoka International Airport after circling for almost one hour.

Passengers who were onboard the airplane were spotted in the viral video expressing their appreciation for her bravery during the flight.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1430c8LT-Y