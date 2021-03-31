FFK’s Tweets. Before And After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine. PICTURES.

Despite my initially strong reservations I bowed to sound logic and superior reasoning and took my Covid 19 vaccine today.

This is thanks to my sister tje distinguished Senator Grace Bent who convinced me to take it and who emphasised that we must set an example to others.

I also give thanks to my sister Hon. Patricia Etteh, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is the Chairman of the National Hospital & who not only let me eat all HER lunch in her office before the exercise took place but who also gave us a warm reception.

& guided us through the whole exercise. Her whole team and staff at the hospital were simply wonderful & very efficient & supportive & consequently the whole exercise was very pleasant. This is aclear case of “never say never”. If anyone had told me that I would take..

this vaccine up until one month ago I would have said “no way”. I am glad that I changed my mind & did so because it has brought comfort to many around me who insisted that I must stay healthy & safe at all costs. I recommend the vaccine to others and I assure you that..

National Hospital in Abuja is a great place to take it. Covid is real & has killed many people, including dozens that I knew & loved, over the last one year. Let us fulfill all righteousness, follow the protcols, sanitise regularly, maintain social distancing, stay healthy.

stay safe, stay blessed and live long to take care of all our children and loved ones.

Finally let me add this: if my hero President Donald J. Trump can take the vaccine even after criticising and questioning it then so can I.

Blessings! Peace! Shalom!