FG Delegation Storms Katsina Over Central Market Fire

A Federal Government delegation visited the burnt Katsina Central Market on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and included the Minister of Internal Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola; his colleague in charge of the Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Special Development ministry, Hajiya Sadia Farouq; Minister for Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Srika; and the spokesman for the President, Garba Shehu.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Market Development, Mallam Abubakar Yusuf, stated that some traders lost huge amount of cash kept inside their shops as over 1,000 shops in the market were razed on Monday.

He stated, “The fire incident is a real disaster. No fewer than 1,000 shops were burnt, while the goods and cash burnt were in the region of billions of naira.

“You know that the market is a major supplier of products and items in the state and it is the largest market in the state. So, we are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that we properly identify the likely causes of the incident and what we should put in place to avert future reoccurrence.”