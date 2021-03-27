Fire On Otedola Bridge Guts Multiple Vehicles (Video)

At least five vehicles have been involved in an accident overnight at Otedola Bridge inwards Berger Area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Igbere TV reports.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said in a tweet on Saturday that two tankers, a trailer and two cars were involved in the accidents.

A video shared by LASTMA on Twitter shows the trailer collapsed on its side and burning, while one of the tankers involved in the accident was only burnt on its rear side.

The video was captioned:

“An overnight multiple accidents at Otedola bridge inwards Berger, involving 2 tankers, a trailer and 2 cars, while @LAG_FireService, @followlasema, @PoliceNG and @followlastma are on ground for evacuation. “It is affecting traffic backwards Motorway-7up to Alapere presently. Motorists are advised to use CMD Rd, 7up area to link Olowopo and Gbagada respectively.” The fire caused by the accidents has been put out, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said. It, however, said seven vehicles were involved in the accidents. “The Fire involving Seven Vehicles at the Otedola Bridge area has been doused by @LagosRescue as mop-up is being concluded now with @lasemasocial,” the Service tweeted.

https://twitter.com/followlastma/status/1375701910846648320?s=20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcozNLY7H2M