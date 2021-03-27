Footballer, Peter Olayinka & Actress Yetunde Barnabas’ Wedding Introduction (Photos)

Footballer Peter Olayinka And Actress Yetunde Barnabas’s Wedding introduction (Photos)

Nigerian footballer Peter Olayinka and Actress Yetunde Barnabas have held their wedding introduction in Lokoja, Kogi state’s capital, IgbereTV reports.

Yetunde shared photos from the event on Instagram. She wrote;

“Thank you for showing me that true love does exist and that’s why I’m urs forever…. @olayinka_peter #YOursforever”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM49bGypp16/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rnOKUI6MHQ

