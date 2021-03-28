Francis Ngannou Knocks Out Stipe Miocic To Become World Heavyweight Champion (Photos)

FRANCIS NGANNOU, The Predator as he is called knocked out Stipe Miocic in the #UFC260 to become the New Heavyweight Champions of the World.

The new UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou put together an incredible 5 fight winning streak culminating in the title!

✅ Curtis Blaydes

✅ Cain Velasquez

✅ Junior dos Santos

✅ Jairzinho Rozenstruick

✅ Stipe Miocic

It may interest you to know that:

Francis Ngannou:

– Worked at the sand mines since he was a child.

– traveled across africa to france

– homeless in Paris

– start training at the age of 25

– Today becomes The New UFC Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Cameroon and Atrica now has a new Heavyweight Champion.

No continent holds more UFC titles in the men’s division than Africa.

3 KINGS

Francis Ngannou – World Heavyweight Champion (Cameroon).

Kamaru Usman – World Welterweight Champion (Nigeria).

Israel Adesanya – World Featherweight Champion (Nigeria).

#UFC #UFC260

Written by Amama Benn Benedict.

Francis Ngannou knocks out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to become heavyweight champion and set up Jon Jones fight Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round of their UFC 260 main event to become the new heavyweight champion of the world.

Three years after their first fight at UFC 220, Ngannou showed he had learned the valuable lessons needed to get the victory. After dropping the champion with a stiff jab, ‘The Predator’ then dropped the 38-year-old with a chopping left hook to finish the fight. Ngannou was frantic and rushed in the first fight, swinging wildly and wasting valuable energy back in 2018. However, under the tutelage of Eric Nicksick, the Cameroonian looked composed and dangerous from the very first bell and hurt the champion. In front of the watching Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, Ngannou landed a huge right hand in the first and then stuffed a takedown – something which was a huge factor in the first fight. Having landed powerful bombs, Ngannou was then measured in his approach and waited for his opportunity. It came in the second round, on the back of a series of concussive punches which rendered the greatest heavyweight champion in history out cold. It means a fight with former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones is a real possibility, with ‘Bones’ moving up to heavyweight after a successful career at 205lbs. Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old wrote: “Show me the money.” Miocic was hoping to defend the UFC heavyweight title for a record seventh time, but looked unable to work out the new and composed Ngannou in front of him. With significant damage around his left eye, the Cleveland-native slumped onto his stool after a really difficult first round. After being dropped in the second round, Miocic tried to return fire with fire and landed a right hand, but it proved to be in vain as Ngannou dropped the champion with a chopping left hook to ensure the belt will go back to Batie in Cameroon.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/talksport.com/sport/mma/856459/jon-jones-francis-ngannou-knocks-out-stipe-miocic-ufc-260-heavyweight-champion-megan-fox-kourtney-kardashian-las-vegas/amp/