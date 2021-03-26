Frank Edoho Replies Fan Who Said He Should Replace Ebuka As BBNaija Host

Nigerian TV host, Frank Edoho stated that he has no wish to replace Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host of the Big Brother Naija show, IgbereTV reports.

Frank made this known on Twitter when one of his fans stated that Ebuka should be replaced by Frank as the host of the show.

@iamkelgrin wrote;

“Ebuka don eat small, make him allow another person chop! Frank Edoho as BBNaija host for this season won’t be a bad choice tho

Eviction night go choke gan”

Frank replied;

“What did Ebuka do to deserve all this? Why would you want to change someone that has done a show successfully for only 3 years and have him replaced with one who did WWTBAM for 13 years?

Leave Ebuka alone! Please.”

