Fraud Alert: We Don’t Issue New Type Of Work Visa, Don’t Become A Victim – US

The United States embassy in Nigeria, Thursday, advised Nigerians to discountenance a press release claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55.

In a statement obtained on its twitter handle, the embassy warned Nigerians to be very careful, and avoid being victims of scammers.

“Fraud Alert!

“Scammers and fraudsters are circulating a fake “press release” claiming to offer a new type of work visa to Nigerian citizens aged 40-55. It’s the same old scam, but in fresh packaging – don’t become a victim!

If you have questions about whether visa information is legitimate, please refer only to official sources: https://travel.state.gov, https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas, and https://ustraveldocs.com/ng.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/03/fraud-alert-we-dont-issue-new-type-of-work-visa-dont-become-a-victim-us-embassy-warns-nigerians/amp/