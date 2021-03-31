#FreeRCCGMembers: Reno Omokri Speaks On Kidnapped RCCG Members

Following the abduction of RCCG Members in Kaduna Reno Omokri is stepping up efforts to ramp up pressure on the government to secure their release .

He wrote:

Please watch this video on the RCCG Members abducted in Kaduna. We need to act now. It tells you what you can do to help them get freed. If you were abducted by bandits and herdsmen would you not want the rest of us to work for your freedom? Please watch and help #FreeRCCGMembers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8KTyjI0Mco

https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1377214004632956930

