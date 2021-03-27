Fun Thread: Ladies, Choose Your Poison

As they say, men are like local ofada rice…no matter how careful you are in picking the grains, you must bite a small stone meaning no mater how many times you change men, you must be ready to cope with one form of terrible personality disorder or the other .

So lets assume you only have the choice to pick one guy out of these ten who is excellent in other areas but has one of these terrible personality disorders… which one will it be? Please note that the following vices are excessive.



1. Smokes too much.

2. Drinks too much.

3. Philanders excessively.

4. A man with terrible anger issues.

5. A prolific liar.

6. A man that talks too much.

7. A chronic gambler.

8. A very lazy broke guy.

9. A very stingy guy

10. A fraudster

I know many ladies will not pick any but then, you will still have flings with one out of the 10.

The morale of this fun thread is this… If you consider the weakness of everyman you come across, you will be in solitude for life.