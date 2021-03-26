George Weah, Dani Rodrik, Yahya To Speak At 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium

Liberian President George Weah, a Professor of international political economy at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Dani Rodrik, and Mohamed Yahya of the United Nations Development Programme are some of the confirmed speakers at the 12th Annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium.

A statement on Friday by the organising committee said that the event taking place virtually on Monday, 29 March 2021 was to celebrate the birthday of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was a former Lagos State Governor and a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the statement, this year, the Bola Tinubu Colloquium will focus on peace-building and national cohesion as a tool for growth and prosperity in Nigeria.

“The theme interrogates these issues in the light of contemporary incidents and commentaries in the public space with ethnic and religious dimensions.

“Our objective is to explore the implications of violent conflicts and innovative strategies for sustaining peace in a heterogeneous society with multi-ethnic groups, such as Nigeria,” the organisers said.

Dani Rodrik is the Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. He is currently President-Elect of the International Economic Association and Co-Director of Economics for Inclusive Prosperity.

The professor will deliver the keynote address titled: “Where Can Growth Go? The Social Conflict Push.”

He will speak along the line of his thoughts as promoted in his work, “Where did all the Growth Go? External Shocks, Social Conflict, and Growth Collapses.”

Also, President George Weah, will also be speaking on the tenuous nature of rebuilding a country after brutal civil wars, emphasising the importance of national reconciliation, trust-building for the forging of national cohesion and unity well as bringing a country back from the brink.

The event kicks off at 12 Noon, and everyone can register at www./BolaTinubuColloquium.