Ghanaian Woman Dies While Driving At Top Speed To Catch Her Cheating Husband

A Ghanaian woman has died in a fatal car accident while she was reportedly driving at top speed to catch her “cheating” husband.

According to viral reports, the deceased was informed that husband was spotted with another woman

In a bid to confirm the information, the deceased hurriedly drove out to where her source said her husband was.

Unfortunately, before she could get to the location she was involved in an accident and died.

Taking to Facebook, Ghanaian journalist, Mabel Aku Banesseh who broke the news, wrote;

“A woman died on the motorway. She was going to Tema to verify claims there was a woman in her husband’s car. She never got there to even know whether or not the said woman was her hubby’s cousin, co-worker or mere friend. Don’t allow lies to lead you to your grave.”