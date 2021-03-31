Glo Launches App To Help Nigerians Book NIN Registration Appointment

YOU CAN NOW REGISTER YOUR NIN EASILY WITH GLO APPOINTMENT MANAGER APP!

Glo recently launched Appointment Manager, an app designed to assist subscribers to book appointments online for their registration for the National Identity Number (NIN).

Globacom said in a press statement that, through the app, subscribers would choose when and where to undergo the process of NIN registration devoid of stress. This will conserve time and also simplify the registration process in a safe and Covid-19-compliant environment with fewer people in attendance. Have you received your NIN?

With the Appointment Manager, subscribers can choose the day, time and Gloworld outlet most convenient for them to visit for the exercise.

To use the appointment manager app

1. Enter the URL https://ninappt.gloworld.com on any browser and enter phone number in this format: 08050000000.

2. Click on the date icon to select available dates for the month, select desired state, Glo world outlet and desired time.

3. Verify you are a human with a number code on the app

4. Submit.

5. Customers will then receive an SMS notification with an ID, Scheduled date and Gloworld outlet to visit which will be presented at the outlet.

For subscribers yet to link their NIN with their mobile number, text NIN to 109 or dial *109*NIN# to submit your NIN or call 109 to update NIN via voice call. For further enquiries, contact 121 for pre-paid and 200 for post-paid or visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin

