Governor Fintiri Visits VP Osinbajo Over Adamawa Security

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has met Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over security and other issues of interest to the state.

Governor Fintiri was at the presidential villa to discuss security issues that have defied solutions with the Vice President.

He however commended the Federal Government for prompt assistance to the state whenever the need arose, noting particularly the fight against insurgency and support with amenities.

He urged the government to do more in stemming insurgency and other security challenges facing the nation.

Governor Fintiri assured the Vice President of his commitment to change narratives of bad governance and underdevelopment.

Vice President Osinbajo, visibly happy with the visit praised Governor Fintiri for supporting the armed forces and other federal government agencies towards achieving their mandate.

Professor Osinbajo had visited the state at the height of the crises and therefore appreciated the Fintiri for the new thinking that has allowed for development in the areas.