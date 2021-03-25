Governor Ikpeazu Commends Soldiers Over Killing Of “Unknown Gunmen” In Abia

Gov. Ikpeazu Commends Soldiers Over Killing Of “Unknown Gunmen”

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has commended Nigerian soldiers for their gallantry in killing some gunmen that attacked them, pledging its commitment to the protection of lives and properties.

The State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who stated this, warned youths of the state not to put themselves in harm’s way by attacking security agents under any guise.

“It is a good development; we welcome every necessary measure to protect the good people of Abia state. We call on our young men and women not to put themselves in harm’s way by attacking security agents under any guise. We also urge them not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for any reason to cause insecurity. Abia state government will do everything possible to protect law-abiding citizens without fear.”

IGBERE TV recalls that on Wednesday, soldiers from 144 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Abia, came under attack at Ariaria junction, along the Enugu–Port Harcourt expressway.

