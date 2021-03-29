Governor Masari’s Aide Slumps And Dies During Wedding Ceremony In Katsina (Photos)

Governor Masari’s Aide Slumps, Dies During Wedding Ceremony In Katsina (Photos)

Alhaji Rabe Ibrahim Jibia, a newly appointed Senior Special Assistant on Security, Daura Zone, to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has died.

IgbereTV gathered that Alhaji Jibia slumped on Saturday, March 27, during the wedding fatiha of the daughter of the Special Adviser on Security matters to Governor Masari, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina at Banu Commasie, GRA Katsina.

Jibia was rushed to the Government House Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors. Jibia, said to be a retired personnel of the DSS, has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

https://www.facebook.com/100005710626737/posts/1625360457664293/?app=fbl