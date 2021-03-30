Gunmen Kill Former PDP Chairman In Niger State; Kidnap His Wife (Photo)

Gunmen have killed a former Chairman of of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State, Hon. Suleiman Ishaya and abducted his wife.

IgbereTV gathered that the gunmen invaded Ishaya’s residence in the early hours of Monday, March 29, in New Bwari Community and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife before shooting him at in close range.

A family source who spoke to newsmen revealed that the gunmen gained entrance into the house around 1:22am by using a ladder to scale the fence.

The source said the gunmen then forced the back door of the house open and went straight to the deceased’s bedroom where he was shot instantly.

“They first hacked him with cutlasses before one of them shot him on the chest. They whisked away his wife after that,” the source said.

A PDP chieftain who would not want his name in the print confirmed that “he was stabbed in the stomach and shot to make sure that he was dead.”

The PDP chieftain told newsmen that the attack was not a random attack, adding that the PDP in the state was seeing it as an assassination.

The Chairman of Tafa Local Government Council, Ibrahim Mami Ijah, who confirmed the killing, said he will compile a report about the incident and forward it to the state Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs.

“In fact, we couldn’t sleep last night when I received a call that a former PDP chairman was killed and his wife abducted,” he said.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

Obed Nuhu Nana wrote on Facebook;

“Sad sad sad morning. I awoke this morning around 12am to sound of gunshots in the village (New bwari). Alas kidnappers stormed again! butchered and shot dead my cousin, Hon. Sule Ishaya, former TAFA LG PDP party chairman. They still kidnapped his wife to unknown destination. Still can’t believe this is happening.”

