Gunmen Stab Pastor’s Wife To Death In Benue State (Photo)

A group of yet to be identified gunmen have killed one Mrs Eunice Omaye Odoba at her home in Perfect Avenue Otukpo, Benue.

IDOMA VOICE gathered that the deceased until her death was proprietor and a wife of Pastor of a Lord’s Chosen Church in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

A source revealed that “we received a call from her Church members from the Lord’s Chosen branch in Otukpo who came to check up on her after they discovered that she didn’t come to church today.

“The Church members raised the alarm after they met her lifeless body in her kitchen where she was on lying on the floor with blood stains. She was stabbed in the chest at the top most part of her left breast.” The source added.

As the time of filing this report, men of the Nigerian Police Force, Otukpo Division have deposited the body of the victim at the morgue.

