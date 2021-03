Nigerian Singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 40th birthday today March 30, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

“It’s my birthday Today and it’s going to be a day of blessing and giving ..BUT …. who’s giving first?? Me? Or you guys?? ? ??”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNCNX2mpiVM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Harrysong recently wedded his long-time lover, Alex Gopa in Warri, Delta State on Saturday 27th March, 2021.