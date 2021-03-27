HMM Algeciras: World’s Largest Container Ship With 24,000 Capacity (Photos)

* 400 meters long, 60 meters wide, 70 meters high and costs over $140,000,000 ($140 million).

The Algeciras class is a class of container ships consisting of 12 vessels in total. The largest ships have a maximum theoretical capacity of 23,964 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

On the 23rd of April 2020, HMM, the 9th largest container shipping line in the world, became the latest title holder of the largest container vessel on the earth when they revealed “HMM Algeciras“, their first 24,000 TEU containership at a naming ceremony in Korea.

The First Lady of Korea, Mrs.Kim Jung-sook who served as godmother, cut the ropes and officially named the ship at a naming ceremony at DSME’s Okpo shipyard in Geoje, Korea.

“HMM Algeciras” is the first of twelve 24,000 TEU class vessels scheduled to be sequentially delivered until September 2020 out of a total of 20, with the balance 8 planned for delivery from second quarter of 2021 onwards.

