Hoodlums Kill CSP, Military Officers, Others In Akwa Ibom State

Tension has continued to rise in Akpabio own Local Government, Essien Udim, Akwa Ibom State as some hoodlums attacked police operational vehicles and the military who were on patrol of the area.

DAILY POST gathered that the gunmen numbering about 50 who were protesting against the Local Government Chairman attacked the police and military men mobilized to the local government for peace-keeping.

A police source told DAILY POST that one CSP Benedict Okoh Ajide who led the squad to the LG fell to the bullets of the hoodlums while the driver of the hilux van was burnt alongside the vehicle.

According to the source, many military men were killed in the failed operation, even as many police officers are still missing as at the time of filing this report.