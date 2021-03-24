How Buhari’s Driver Was Detained By DSS For Tricking The President – Sahara Reporters

-How Buhari’s Driver Was Detained By DSS For Tricking President To Sign Fraudulent Multi-million Naira Deal Document

President Muhammadu Buhari’s driver was recently detained by the Department of State Services after tricking his principal to sign a fraudulent document to make millions of naira, SaharaReporters has learnt.The driver in question was identified as Staff Sergeant Sa’idu Afaka.

A source in the Presidency told SaharaReporters how the driver capitalised on Buhari dementia to perpetrate the fraud. Though the details of the deal are still sketchy, SaharaReporters learnt that the whole affair was hushed up by the Presidency, which did not want another scandal in the press.

“The fraud was perpetrated some weeks ago but it was kind of hushed up so that it would not leak to the press,” the source said. SaharaReporters further gathered that it is generally known in the President’s circle and among his cabinet members that Buhari has been showing some symptoms such as forgetfulness, limited social skills and impaired thinking abilities.

Therefore, he does not go through the rigours of reading reports or properly vetting documents as required of his office. It was learnt that the President’s former Aide De Camp, who recently left, reported the deal to the DSS as he was not carried along in the deal.

“The driver made the President to sign a fraudulent document. The man is the main driver of the President. He got the President to sign a document from which he made millions of naira, capitalising on Buhari’s dementia.

“He was subsequently arrested by the DSS and detained for several days. The ADC to the President who recently left reported the deal to the DSS after finding out that he was sidestepped in the deal,” the source added.

Ironically, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in 2017 promised to reward Afaka, who had reportedly returned some lost items during the 2016 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.NAHCON said Afaka found and returned to the commission a bag containing 400 dollars, N60,370 and 149 Saudi Riyals and a cell phone belonging to Adamu Umar, a Niger State pilgrim.

However, this is not the first time a scandal such as this would be experienced in Aso Villa. A similar scandal was experienced in Aso Villa in 2018 when the First Lady, Aisha, ensured the arrest of her Aide De Camp, whom she accused of defrauding her.She had alleged that Sani Baba-Inna, a chief superintendent of police, received huge donations to the tune of N2. 5 billion from politicians and business people on her behalf and then kept the cash to himself.

Following her allegation, the then Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ordered the arrest of Baba-Inna and compelled him to return the money.

Eventually, the police could not establish that Baba-Inna committed the crime and an angry Aisha asked the DSS to take over the case, believing the police authorities were trying to protect one of their own